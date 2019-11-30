Video: ‘Might be a hero in Liverpool now’ – Jonjo Shelvey jokes after dealing Man City title blow

Man City thought they had done just about enough to see off Newcastle Utd on Saturday, but Jonjo Shelvey had other plans.

Raheem Sterling gave the visitors the lead in the first half, only to see Jetro Willems cancel his effort out just minutes later.

SEE MORE: Video: Jonjo Shelvey’s late long-range strike seals Newcastle Utd draw vs Man City

It seems as though Pep Guardiola’s men didn’t learn their lesson from that as after Kevin De Bruyne’s stunning strike put them back in front late on, Shelvey produced a brilliant long-range effort of his own to peg the reigning Premier League champions back for a second time.

That now gives title rivals Liverpool the chance to move 11 points clear if they can secure a win over Brighton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, and so Shelvey’s goal could prove to be particularly costly to Man City.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, as seen in the video below, the former Liverpool man even joked about how he might have given his reputation a huge boost on the red half of Merseyside with his goal…