Video: Moussa Sissoko produces brilliant acrobatic finish to end goal drought for Tottenham

Tottenham went 3-0 up against Bournemouth on Saturday and did so in style courtesy of Moussa Sissoko’s brilliant strike.

Dele Alli had bagged a brace to put Spurs in a commanding position to secure all three points, and although they did concede shortly after, Sissoko added a third to all-but seal the win.

Should they hold on, it would be a third consecutive victory since Jose Mourinho took charge, and so Tottenham will be thrilled with the impact that he has made to help them to start climbing the Premier League table immediately.

It was a huge moment for Sissoko on a personal level too as he scored his first Premier League goal in 791 days, and it was also his first Premier League goal at home for Tottenham, as per Squawka.

Considering he joined Spurs in 2016, that is some wait, but he’ll be delighted to have ended that barren run to potentially wrap up another crucial win for Mourinho to ensure Tottenham continue to build momentum.