Video: Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard scores stunner for Sociedad

In the 79th minute of Real Sociedad’s clash with Eibar this afternoon, Real Madrid ace Martin Odegaard produced a moment of magic to seal an emphatic win for his side.

The Norwegian starlet charged sparked a counter-attacking opportunity for Sociedad and when it eventually fizzled out he received the ball back on the edge of the box.

The 20-year-old took one touch before firing the ball into the top corner, the goalkeeper had no chance of stopping this.

Que golazo de Martin Ødegaard, que joya de jugador tenemos: pic.twitter.com/vyM79HCWMc — ????? (@Klose_RM) November 30, 2019

Odegaard also registered an assist today, he’s firmly established himself as Sociedad’s primary attacking outlet.

Zinedine Zidane will surely be keeping a close eye on the talented attacking midfielder after his excellent displays so far this season.

