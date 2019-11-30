Video: Van Dijk scores two towering headers for Liverpool vs Brighton

Virgil van Dijk is continuing to show that he’s one of the biggest threats in the air in world football. The Dutchman scored two headers in quick succession for Liverpool against Brighton in the encounter at Anfield on Saturday.

In the 17th minute of the clash, Van Dijk lost his man to head the ball into the back of the net after an inch-perfect free-kick delivery from right back Trent Alexander-Arnold who now has six assists this season.

Just over six minutes later, Van Dijk had his second of the afternoon after he charged through Brighton’s box to head the ball into the back of the net after a corner from that man Alexander-Arnold again.

To make Van Dijk’s goals even more impressive, these two efforts are the only two headers that Brighton have conceded all season.

Surely that proves that Van Dijk is at least one of the most dominant players in the air in the Premier League as well as being a defensive rock for Liverpool at the back to help lead their Premier League title charge this season.