Video: West Ham’s David Martin in tears after beating Chelsea

West Ham goalkeeper David Martin burst into tears after the Hammers sealed a massive 1-0 victory over London rivals Chelsea earlier today.

The 33-year-old stopper was making his debut for his boyhood club. Martin has acted as West Ham’s third-choice goalkeeper this season but was given his dream debut by Manuel Pellegrini this afternoon.

Left-back Aaron Cresswell provided the decisive moment in the 48th minute of the clash, the England international scored this beauty.

Martin has deep ties to the Irons, his father Alvin played 592 times for West Ham, according to Soccer Base.

Take a look at the heartwarming moment below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

What a debut ?? 33-year-old David Martin in tears at full-time as he keeps a clean sheet for boyhood club @WestHam on debut win over Chelsea More: https://t.co/ah9WVnpCUR pic.twitter.com/TYdWgcqgPQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 30, 2019

Just after this moment, David went to celebrate with his father Alvin:

West Ham's goalkeeper David Martin who is 33 years old, made his Premier League debut against Chelsea today and kept a clean sheet. At full-time he collapsed in tears and went to the stands to celebrate with his dad. Beautiful scenes. Lovely moment. ? pic.twitter.com/1nYVoB2XkI — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 30, 2019

What a moment. This is what football’s all about.