Video: Willems cancels out Sterling opener as pair swap top finishes in Newcastle-Man City clash

Man City were in action against Newcastle Utd in the early kickoff on Saturday and they were being held at half-time after taking the lead.

Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock as he pounced on some good fortune in the box before producing a fine finish to bag his 15th goal of the season.

However, City’s lead didn’t last long as Jetro Willems showed great skill in the build-up before finishing the move off himself with a top effort to beat Ederson, as seen in the video below.

The reigning Premier League champions know that they can’t afford any more slip-ups as they continue to chase title rivals Liverpool, and so it will be interesting to see how Pep Guardiola reacts in the second half to turn the game in their favour again.

City were nine points adrift of the Merseyside giants ahead of kickoff, with Jurgen Klopp’s men taking on Brighton at Anfield later in the day.

Manchester City's beautiful goal. David Silva found Sterling with a great touch. Newcastle 0x1 Manchester City#NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/kmlZwh8A0y — Aldo (@Aldo33811134) November 30, 2019

La primera asistencia de Miguel Almirón en la Premier League para el gol de Willems que fue el empate ante el Manchester City pic.twitter.com/OY0XUvLg9n — Anthony Acuña ?? (@Anthony_PY_96) November 30, 2019