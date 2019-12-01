Menu

“Interesting lineup” – Freddie Ljungberg’s first Arsenal XI has got these fans talking

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Freddie Ljungberg has named his first ever Arsenal XI after taking temporary charge of the Gunners’ first-team this week.

Arsenal take on Norwich City this afternoon in their first game since the sacking of Unai Emery, and it’s fair to say Ljungberg has made a few interesting calls in his starting lineup.

MORE: Euro giants to make £70m move for Arsenal talisman

One decision that immediately jumps out is the inclusion of Shkodran Mustafi in the first XI over Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

While the German has not really impressed during most of his Emirates Stadium career, it’s fair to say he probably deserves another chance at the moment after the poor recent form of Sokratis at the back.

Elsewhere, Ljungberg has also included Granit Xhaka despite his recent absence from the team and stripping of the club captaincy since he appeared to swear at fans when he was subbed off in the 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Mesut Ozil is also in, despite so often being overlooked by Emery, while summer signings Nicolas Pepe and Kieran Tierney are only on the bench.

Here’s how the team news is going down with Arsenal fans on Twitter…

More Stories Freddie Ljungberg Granit Xhaka Kieran Tierney Mesut Ozil Nicolas Pepe Shkodran Mustafi Sokratis Papastathopoulos