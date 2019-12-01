Former Arsenal striker Benik Afobe has announced the tragic death of his daughter at the age of just two years old.

In a statement below from Afobe, as quoted by the Times’ Henry Winter, Afobe says his daughter Amora has passed away after complications following an illness.

This is deeply saddening news and everyone here at CaughtOffside sends their love and condolences to Afobe and his family.

Statement from Benik Afobe. Thoughts with Benik and his family. RIP Amora. pic.twitter.com/HcQCLZ2jeI — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 1, 2019

This follows the recent sad news that Spain manager Luis Enrique also lost his daughter to cancer aged just nine years old earlier this year.

Afobe started his career at Arsenal, having come through the club’s academy before going on to play for the likes of Wolves and Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old is now on loan at Bristol City from Stoke City but one imagines everybody concerned will understand that he will surely need a break from the game and deserves all the time he feels he needs.