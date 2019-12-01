Video: Jeremie Boga scores exquisite chip against Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon

Jeremie Boga has scored a delightful chipped goal to bring Sassuolo level against Juventus in their game in Serie A today.

Leonardo Bonucci had put Maurizio Sarri’s side in front, before Boga finished beautifully from close range with this smart finish over Gianluigi Buffon.

It takes some confidence to try a finish like this against such a legendary goalkeeper, and it takes real quality to pull it off!

It will be interesting to see if Juventus can now get themselves back in front.