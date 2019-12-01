Menu

Video: Jeremie Boga scores exquisite chip against Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon

Juventus
Posted by

Jeremie Boga has scored a delightful chipped goal to bring Sassuolo level against Juventus in their game in Serie A today.

Leonardo Bonucci had put Maurizio Sarri’s side in front, before Boga finished beautifully from close range with this smart finish over Gianluigi Buffon.

It takes some confidence to try a finish like this against such a legendary goalkeeper, and it takes real quality to pull it off!

It will be interesting to see if Juventus can now get themselves back in front.

More Stories Gianluigi Buffon Jeremie Boga