Arsenal’s top managerial target Brendan Rodgers reportedly views the Gunners as his ‘dream’ job, though a move from Leicester City could be delayed.

This is according to a report in the Daily Star, who explain that the Foxes boss would cost around £14million to buy out from his current contract at the King Power Stadium.

This could therefore mean Arsenal are made to wait until the summer to try to lure Rodgers to the Emirates Stadium as he emerges as their leading candidate to replace Unai Emery.

Freddie Ljungberg has been placed in charge temporarily after Emery’s sacking earlier this week, and it is unclear precisely how long the Swede will be forced to take the reins for the Gunners.

The Daily Mirror have also linked Mikel Arteta with the Arsenal job, but there’s no doubt Rodgers is the more experienced option.

The Northern Irishman has done fine work at Leicester, as well as previously impressing in his time in charge of Liverpool, Celtic and Swansea City.

Still, one imagines that Arteta might be easier to get, and if AFC want to bring someone in quickly, that might be the way to go.