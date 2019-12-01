It seemed the script had been written for this one. There was such a bad feeling around Arsenal under Unai Emery that his departure would surely inspire some kind of revival.

In reality, it’s just been more of the same under Freddie Ljungberg. Admittedly he’s had a matter of days to work with the same players, but there’s no real sign of improvements at this point.

They go into the break at half time 2-1 down to Norwich, with both goals originating down Arsenal’s right hand side. Of course you can’t pin everything on one player, but the performance of Callum Chambers has been attracting attention online.

It looks like these fans certainly aren’t happy with his contribution:

Chambers has by far been the worst player on the pitch. All over the place. — GarethArsenal (@GarethJames316) December 1, 2019

Chambers caught up field for both goals — JP (@JP_McG) December 1, 2019

Chambers has been really poor in this first half. That second goal is almost entirely his fault — Dan C Burg (@danchadbourne) December 1, 2019

Chambers at right back is a serious liability. — InterZeller (@nickdenning) December 1, 2019

Get Chambers out of my club. — Inch (@inchtweets) December 1, 2019

Chambers caught out of position, Xhaka not picking up Cantwell, what a shambles — ?bailey (@b4ilrt) December 1, 2019

Chambers is done. — ArseStat (@Arsestat_) December 1, 2019

Joketing. What was chambers doing up the pitch. So laid back and relax on the ball. Give it away and dnt even break a neck to get back — Juva (@JavHanson) December 1, 2019

It does look like Arsenal need to have Hector Bellerin available at all times or they have no answer at right back. Ainsley Maitland-Niles has filled in there at times, but neither he or Chambers look good enough at the top level.

There’s also some serious questions that need to be asked about Callum Chambers’ future at Arsenal. He doesn’t have the athleticism or defensive awareness to play as a full back, but he also looks weak and lacks dominance when he plays inside. In theory he’s a good footballer, but he doesn’t have an obvious position that suits his abilities at this point.

Ljungberg will need to work some magic at half time to turn this one round.