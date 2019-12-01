Menu

“By far the worst player on the pitch” These Arsenal fans react to one player’s performance in the first half vs Norwich

It seemed the script had been written for this one. There was such a bad feeling around Arsenal under Unai Emery that his departure would surely inspire some kind of revival.

In reality, it’s just been more of the same under Freddie Ljungberg. Admittedly he’s had a matter of days to work with the same players, but there’s no real sign of improvements at this point.

They go into the break at half time 2-1 down to Norwich, with both goals originating down Arsenal’s right hand side. Of course you can’t pin everything on one player, but the performance of Callum Chambers has been attracting attention online.

It looks like these fans certainly aren’t happy with his contribution:

It does look like Arsenal need to have Hector Bellerin available at all times or they have no answer at right back. Ainsley Maitland-Niles has filled in there at times, but neither he or Chambers look good enough at the top level.

There’s also some serious questions that need to be asked about Callum Chambers’ future at Arsenal. He doesn’t have the athleticism or defensive awareness to play as a full back, but he also looks weak and lacks dominance when he plays inside. In theory he’s a good footballer, but he doesn’t have an obvious position that suits his abilities at this point.

Ljungberg will need to work some magic at half time to turn this one round.

 

