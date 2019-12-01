Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly emerging as an increasingly strong candidate to replace Unai Emery as Arsenal manager.

The experienced Italian tactician has been mentioned as one of the five main contenders for the job along with Massimiliano Allegri, Brendan Rodgers, Nuno Espirito Santo and Mikel Arteta in a report from Sky Sports.

There has also been some talk of a surprise swoop for former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, though the Telegraph claim those close to him are urging him to hold out for an offer from a bigger club.

According to Don Balon, Pochettino is the leading candidate to take over at Arsenal, but the Spanish outlet also states that Ancelotti is ‘gaining a lot of strength’ as a rival to the Argentine.

It makes sense that such a proven winner could be appealing for the Gunners, who urgently need to get back into the business of winning silverware after a difficult few years.

Ancelotti has won some of the game’s biggest prizes, most notably three Champions League titles – two at AC Milan and one with Real Madrid.

In his only other previous spell in England, Ancelotti also led Chelsea to the Premier League and FA Cup double in 2009/10, while he’s also earned the reputation for playing attractive, attacking football.

That would surely go down well with the fans at the Emirates Stadium after some truly dire performances from the team under Emery this season.

Freddie Ljungberg has been placed in charge of the club temporarily and will be in charge for today’s game against Norwich City.