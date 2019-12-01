Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri has reportedly become one of the top transfer targets for Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici.

The Italy international has had his ups and downs in his time at Stamford Bridge, but has recently looked much-improved for the Blues.

It is little surprise then, that Calciomercato claim Chelsea are not keen on selling Emerson, particularly in the middle of the season, despite some initial talks taking place with Juventus.

The report goes on to suggest a deal may be more likely in the summer, with Juve perhaps willing to wait to land the defender that Paratici seemingly admires a great deal.

Chelsea could probably do without letting more first-team players go after losing Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard in successive summers.

Manager Frank Lampard has done well to bring through a number of youngsters at Chelsea, but a club of their size will surely still also need to hold on to more proven stars.

That said, they may well already have plans to replace Emerson as they’ve recently been linked with an interest in Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell for that position.

The Foxes left-back has been linked with CFC by the Telegraph, and many fans may well view him as an upgrade on Emerson anyway.