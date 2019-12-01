Real Madrid will reportedly make a move to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

One of the finest strikers in the world. the Gabon international has been an integral player for the Gunners since joining them from Borussia Dortmund. In 81 appearances, Aubameyang has amassed 51 goals and 12 assists.

According to El Desmarque (via Sky Sports), Real Madrid are interested in signing the 30-year-old and will make a £70 million move for him. The report also claims that Los Blancos are willing to offer Jame Rodriguez as part of the deal.

Aubameyang is arguably Arsenal’s most important and the club will try to prevent him from leaving. Real Madrid currently have Karim Benzema as their first-choice striker who has been in stunning form this season so far, amassing 14 goals and six assists in 18 appearances across all competitions. Hence, it might be tough for Aubameyang to find playing time at the Bernabeu if he goes there.