Gary Neville DESTROYED on Twitter by fans who slam him for defending Ole Gunnar Solskajer

Manchester United FC
This afternoon has seen some kind of argument between Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher which started to heat up, only for it to spill over and now some fans have started taking shots at Neville.

It started when the former Man United defender stuck up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by saying he needs another three of four transfer windows to sort things out. He then fired back at someone for criticising the manager at half time with United drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa.

That resulted in this response which goes directly for Neville and tries to rubbish his claims:

Now you can argue either way over who is in the right between these two there, but there’s no doubt that some of the responses indicate that the fan has completely owned Neville in the exchange:

The spat then continued with the pair exchanging further tweets minutes later:

Let’s face it, it’s an ugly look for both sides involved with this. It’s understandable that some United fans are upset with how thing are going on the pitch, but you also fancy that Gary Neville knows much more about how football works and is a better judge over who is the right man for the job.

Either way, it was probably more interesting than the actual football on display in the first half.

 

