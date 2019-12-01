This afternoon has seen some kind of argument between Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher which started to heat up, only for it to spill over and now some fans have started taking shots at Neville.

It started when the former Man United defender stuck up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by saying he needs another three of four transfer windows to sort things out. He then fired back at someone for criticising the manager at half time with United drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa.

That resulted in this response which goes directly for Neville and tries to rubbish his claims:

1 away win in 12. 7 wins in last 33. 28% win percentage. 5 points from relegation than 9 points from top 4. If this was happening at Salford City is this acceptable mate? Probably not. But you would never call him or the Glazers out cuz of conflict of interest. Spineless coward. — Ali. (@UtdAlii) December 1, 2019

Now you can argue either way over who is in the right between these two there, but there’s no doubt that some of the responses indicate that the fan has completely owned Neville in the exchange:

Ole is about to reach Gary’s win percentage at Valencia ????? — Varun (@varunb1085) December 1, 2019

Ali finishing Gary on FT ??? — Felix (@watchingFederer) December 1, 2019

Gary bodied ??? — Sumit (@maguire_sauce) December 1, 2019

Ali got Gnev on strings — Ben Mooney (@benmufc98) December 1, 2019

The spat then continued with the pair exchanging further tweets minutes later:

Ooooooohhhhh. Sorry Massive United fan… — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 1, 2019

Let’s face it, it’s an ugly look for both sides involved with this. It’s understandable that some United fans are upset with how thing are going on the pitch, but you also fancy that Gary Neville knows much more about how football works and is a better judge over who is the right man for the job.

Either way, it was probably more interesting than the actual football on display in the first half.