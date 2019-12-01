‘Get it done tonight’ – These Man United fans call for Pochettino after ‘disgusting’ display vs Aston Villa

It was more of the same for Manchester United today. The Red Devils struggled to stamp their control over a resilient Aston Villa side and shared the spoils at Old Trafford.

Jack Grealish handed his boyhood club the lead in the 11th minute of the clash with a sensational strike after effortlessly gliding past Victor Lindelof.

Marcus Rashford continued his fine form with an equaliser in the 41st minute, however the England international’s effort was later ruled as an own goal from Tom Heaton.

The Red Devils had a leading position for less than two minutes into today’s clash after Lindelof partly made up for his earlier error with a wonderful header.

Three Lions ace Tyrone Mings grabbed the equaliser for the Villains.

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the performance:

There is not one single logical reason to back ole at this point if you do you’re not a united fan simple as that #OleOut — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) December 1, 2019

Bring Poch in. — Musab009007 (@musab009007) December 1, 2019

Sack ole and bring in Poch — Alen ?? (@UtdAlen) December 1, 2019

Sack Solskjaer. Please. Do it now. — ?? (@UtdHenry) December 1, 2019

I want Poch! — Rick? (@ricpang108) December 1, 2019

POCH — Adam (@ftblalt) December 1, 2019

Poch In — Young barret (@yungbarret) December 1, 2019

There is an argument that Solskjaer hasn’t got a lot to select from, but it doesn’t quite water anymore. Difficult to defend a manager who keeps selecting underperforming players. — Dale O'Donnell (@ODonnellDale) December 1, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino was only just sacked by Spurs so it would be interesting to see if he’d even welcome a return to management so soon.

Also, would the Argentine gaffer be prepared to lead of Tottenham’s rivals after his five-year spell in north London?

The Red Devils are 9th in the Premier League, the Manchester outfit are now 8 points off a top four spot.

After an inconsistent start to the season, it seems likely that supporters will have to settle for another year of mediocrity.

Considering today’s result, should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s role be relieved of his duties?