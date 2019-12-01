Huge injury boost for Man United as Solskjaer hints that four first team players are close to return

There’s been a lot of things written and said about Manchester United this season. Usually it’s centred around poor recruitment or some bad performances on the pitch, but their injury crisis has been overlooked at times.

It’s been a mixture of long-term absences and constant niggling injuries that’s troubled them, but it’s led to players like Ashley Young being given an extended run in the team.

Paul Pogba has also been a big miss. He might get criticised for his body language and sometimes failing to have a big impact on a game, but he can still deliver a decisive contribution when it matters. He looks the most capable of playing an incisive through ball from deep and he could develop an excellent partnership with Scott McTominay.

These comments from BBC journalist Simon Stone suggest both of those players could soon return from injury, along with a couple more:

OGS in programme: “Today’s game marks start of busy December which will hopefully get us into the festive season in good shape. Foundations are being laid + mental + physical robustness we wanted to grow from pre-season now showing. Hope Scott, Diogo, Paul + Eric back this month” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 1, 2019

The other players in question are Eric Bailly and Diogo Dalot. Bailly has been out for most of the season so it makes sense to think he will take some time to get up to full fitness, but the other three are such a welcome boost.

McTominay and Pogba can immediately slot into the midfield to provide a solid platform to build from. The Scotsman has been outstanding at times this season while Pogba will bring some physicality and creativity to the team.

Dalot will bring cover in the full back positions and even another option on the right wing. When you pair this injury news with the recent upturn in results, things are starting to look positive at Old Trafford again