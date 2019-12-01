Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has said that managing the club is a complicated job.

The Gunners sacked Unai Emery a few days back and appointed Fredrik Ljungberg as interim manager. David Seaman told on BBC that Vieira was a suitable candidate to become Arsenal’s manager. The former goalkeeper said: “I am sure Arsenal fans would love Patrick to come back to the club. Knowing Patrick, I think he would be the right man.”

Vieira who is currently managing Nice, said that being in charge of Arsenal is a complicated task. Speaking after his team’s 3-1 win against Angers, the former Gunners captain said as quoted by Goal.com: “There are things I don’t control, people who say a lot of stuff, which is true or not true. I didn’t say anything, I didn’t say anything about that. I’m like you, I read, I look, I hear things, and that’s it.

“It’s a very complicated job, I realise that. I support Emery, it’s always sad to see a coach losing his job. Today it’s him, tomorrow it might be me, but as soon as you decide to start in this job, you have to expect to be fired at some point.”

If Arsenal don’t appoint Ljungberg on a permanent basis, Vieira could be a suitable candidate as he has a good understanding of the club. His current club Nice moved up to 11th in the Ligue 1 table following their victory over Angers.

Arsenal play their first match under Ljungberg today against Norwich City at Carrow Road and a win could take them to sixth place in the Premier League table provided the match between Wolves and Sheffield United ends in a draw.