Jorginho said that Chelsea lost yesterday’s match against West Ham because they weren’t very clinical in front of goal.

The Blues registered their second successive Premier League defeat by losing 1-0 to Manuel Pellegrini’s side at home thanks to a goal from Aaron Cresswell. This was the club’s first defeat to the Hammers at Stamford Bridge since 2002.

SEE MORE:Chelsea and Man United handed boost in pursuit of potential £70m transfer following manager hint

Chelsea had some chances to find the net but were unable to cash on them and Jorginho said that it was the reason why they couldn’t get anything out of yesterday’s match.

As quoted by football.london, the Italian international said: “Maybe [tiredness played a part], but we created some chances but didn’t score. That’s the problem. I think we were not clinical, we need to be more clinical when we create the chances. We weren’t and then we conceded. Then it is difficult.”

Chelsea were without their star striker Tammy Abraham who sustained an injury against Valencia earlier this week and is absence was felt. The Blues remain fourth in the Premier League table with 26 points. Frank Lampard’s team next play against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and they’ll be hoping to get back to winning ways.