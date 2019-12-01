Liverpool showed all the qualities needed to win the Premier League title in their win over Brighton yesterday, according to Phil Neville.

The Reds were not at their best in a 2-1 victory, but picked up another three points at Anfield thanks to two goals from Virgil van Dijk.

This now puts Liverpool a whopping eleven points clear of last season’s champions Manchester City, who drew 2-2 away to Newcastle earlier in the day.

Neville is hugely impressed with LFC’s response as they did what was needed to put themselves in an extremely commanding position in the title race.

“Liverpool had to show qualities of a title-winning side and fight, as Virgil van Dijk said,” Neville said on Match of the Day, as quoted by the Express.

“Liverpool are showing every quality needed to be the best team in the league and win the title.

“They are winning games differently every week, sometimes ugly and sometimes pretty.

“When Klopp was celebrating at the end of the game, he knew what a massive win that was.”