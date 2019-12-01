Liverpool have already identified their transfer targets ahead of January, according to former Reds defender Stephen Warnock.

Although the player-turned-pundit does not name the players he thinks LFC are going to be bringing in, he believes the club will already have their targets set out ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

In fairness, there doesn’t look a great deal that needs changing at Anfield right now, but Warnock has suggested there could be signings coming in this winter after a quiet summer.

“It will largely depend on injuries I would think. That’s something we won’t know until we get to the January transfer window,” Warnock is quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“You can never say who you are going to buy in November because you don’t know what is going to happen with certain players at other clubs and your own.

“I wouldn’t expect too many people to come in because he won’t want to rock the boat too much.

“They will have already identified players for different situations, though. You have to be set up that way and you cannot be caught unawares.”

Liverpool are now eleven points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brighton on Saturday, while Manchester City could only draw with Newcastle and Chelsea suffered a surprise defeat at home to West Ham.