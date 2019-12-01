Manchester United are looking closer to signing two of their top transfer targets in a potential £181million double deal.

Reports recently linked the Red Devils as being in talks over Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, who is also wanted by big clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea and who would likely cost around £111million.

There has also been some surprise speculation linking the £70m-rated Wilfried Zaha with a return to Man Utd, and that talk has now been fuelled by Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson.

“We’ve never wanted to lose him,” Hodgson said of Zaha after his side’s win over Burnley.

“But, when you’re Crystal Palace, and I think Burnley would regard themselves in the same situation, when a player does exceptionally well and there’s lots of clubs after them and prepared to pay big money, it’s not always that easy to keep hold of them.

“We can’t say to Wilf, ‘You’ve got to stay with us because we’ll be Champions League next year’.”

Talks over a move for Havertz have progressed well, with United now confident they’re the front-runners for the Germany international’s signature.

This comes amid doubts over Paul Pogba’s future, with the Frenchman rumoured to be delaying his return to action despite already being over his injury.

If Pogba leaves, Havertz could be an ideal replacement and any transfer fee received for the former Juventus man would help MUFC afford Leverkusen’s considerable asking price.

Zaha, meanwhile, has improved hugely since his first spell at Old Trafford and makes sense now as a cheap alternative to Jadon Sancho and other similar players as United look to strengthen their struggling attack.