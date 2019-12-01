According to the Mirror via Bulgarian outlet Frog News, Arsenal and Manchester United have sent scouts to watch CSKA Sofia centre-back Valentin Antov.

West Ham are also believed to be keeping tabs on the ace.

Antov has made 7 appearances in the Bulgarian top-flight so far this season, as well as making two outings in the Europa League.

The Mirror claim that the 19-year-old is also capable of playing as a defensive midfielder. The report highlights that the Red Devils and Gunners cast an eye over the ace in his side’s 0-0 draw with Ludogorets earlier today.

The report also sensationally reveals that Antov became Sofia’s youngest ever debutant at just 14 years old, the ace even wore the captain’s armband in this match.

The talented defender made his debut for Bulgaria’s senior team back in March and he certainly looks like the kind of European prospect that could prove to be a real diamond in the rough.

Arsenal and United’s primary shortcomings this season have been on the defensive end of the game. The two fallen Premier League giants are leaking goals.