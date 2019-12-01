Liverpool are reportedly lining up a transfer swoop for Lyon star Memphis Depay, despite Tottenham also being interested in the player.

It’s also claimed that Manchester United have the option to rival any offer made for their former player, so one imagines they could be in the running to bring Depay back to Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international has improved a huge amount since his failed first spell at Man Utd, and it’s little wonder big clubs are now circling for him.

According to the Express, Liverpool and Spurs are showing a strong interest in this potential €50million deal, which could end up being a bargain if he can continue to perform at a high level in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp perhaps doesn’t desperately need new attacking players, but there have been signs the Reds may be looking to strengthen in that position.

Jadon Sancho has been linked with Liverpool of late, and Depay is a similar talent who could be a lot cheaper.

It would also surely be hugely satisfying for the Merseyside giants to beat one of their main rivals in United to this signing.

Tottenham, meanwhile, could also do with strengthening after a poor start to the season that saw Mauricio Pochettino sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho, who may be keen to put his own stamp on this squad.