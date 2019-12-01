Video: Lionel Messi produces magical late winner for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Lionel Messi scored a delightful late goal to help Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in their La Liga clash.

Watch below as Barca break forward in the 86th minute, with Messi at the heart of a slick move to break Diego Simeone’s side down.

Messi has scored 614 goals for Barcelona. Feel like he’s scored this one at least 150 times before pic.twitter.com/tnHSCimJrN — Ryan Baldi (@RyanBaldiFW) December 1, 2019

Messi’s neat one-two just outside the box sets him up perfectly for the finish, which he then slots home with typical aplomb.

The Argentine has scored so many great goals like this and yet it never gets boring watching him work his magic.

Barcelona’s win brings them back to the top of La Liga on goal difference, with the Catalan giants and Real Madrid both level on 31 points.