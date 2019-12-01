Arsenal have reportedly been given a boost in their pursuit of Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta as their next manager following the sacking of Unai Emery.

According to the Daily Mirror, the former Gunners midfielder is the man they want to come in now that Emery has been sacked, though Freddie Ljungberg has taken temporary charge of the side.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will definitely go for Arteta as various other reports suggest other names are also in the frame, but the Spaniard does seem a strong candidate.

As noted by the Mirror, Arteta was close to landing the Arsenal job in 2018 before former chief executive Ivan Gazidis decided against the move.

With Gazidis now at AC Milan, that should give AFC the chance to finally land their man, and the Mirror add that City manager Pep Guardiola also seems open to accepting his assistant’s exit.

Arteta is highly thought of at the Etihad Stadium and his connection with Arsenal should also help him make the transition from coaching to management.

There’s no doubt it’s a gamble due to his inexperience, but if it does happen, one imagines Gooners will be optimistic that, having worked under Guardiola, his style of football will go down better at the Emirates Stadium than Emery’s ever did.