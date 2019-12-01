Friends have reportedly advised Mauricio Pochettino against jumping back into management by taking the Arsenal job.

The Argentine was recently sacked by Tottenham and has unsurprisingly been immediately talked up as an option for a number of big clubs in England and around Europe.

Meanwhile, there is now a vacancy at Arsenal after Unai Emery was also sacked this week, though it remains to be seen if Pochettino will make the controversial move across north London.

According to the Telegraph, he’s been urged to wait for bigger offers from the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich by those close to him.

This could be a blow for Arsenal, but it’s also hardly surprising that they’re not currently viewed as being in the same league as those other three names, even if Man Utd are also not the major force they once were.

The Telegraph claims there are three main reasons Pochettino is being advised against a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Firstly, the 47-year-old is being warned about ruining his reputation at previous club Tottenham by accepting a job from their fierce rivals.

Secondly, the futures of star duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are in doubt at the moment as the club faces an uphill battle to finish in the top four.

And thirdly, Pochettino may not enjoy much of a transfer budget at Arsenal to sort things out, unlike at the other clubs mentioned.

Of course, that might not be too big a problem for the former Spurs boss, who has shown he can do great work without spending much money.

He may well feel, though, that he’s now earned himself the chance to work in slightly more favourable conditions than he’d find himself in at Arsenal.

Many United fans will no doubt hope that means he can end up at Old Trafford.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not look in immediate danger, the Norwegian has not been terribly convincing of late and Pochettino is far more proven and experienced at the highest level of management.

If the club’s form does not improve soon, it would not be surprising if Solskjaer became the latest manager sacked in the Premier League, with Pochettino’s availability surely having the potential to make that decision even more tempting for the Red Devils.