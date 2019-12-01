Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best in the world and one of the greatest ever to play the beautiful game.
However, as he’s shown in this bizarre moment in the video clip below, even the best can have an off-day from time to time…
Ronaldo is a fantastic defender #JuveSassuolo pic.twitter.com/ytuC4KIpk0
Watch as Ronaldo’s positioning and poaching instincts are not at their usual high standards as he simply stands in the way of a Paulo Dybala shot that looked like it was heading in.
As a result, the Portugal international is now being trolled by a number of fans on Twitter as they praise his great defending, with some even joking he’s better than Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk!
Ronaldo defends better than Van Dijk ??? pic.twitter.com/cug6crJSTn
Cristiano Ronaldo is a better defender than Van Dijk ? pic.twitter.com/C9musjfvGy
Ronaldo blocks shot better than Van Dijkpic.twitter.com/WI4drQgyFY
Unpopular opinion:
Ronaldo>Van Dijk https://t.co/T5vRQTDKRk
Ronaldo > Van Dijkhttps://t.co/Wyc2OoPKeu
Cristiano Ronaldo the best defender in the world when he wants to be.
Cristiano for the ballond'or#BallonDor https://t.co/7Ia3Jq33P4
#JuveSassuolo
Ronaldo, The Best Defender Of All Time???#Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/TLIcgxS8dn
Ronaldo became sassuolos defender ???
Dybala shot blocked by ronaldo
Ronaldo greates defender of all time
Defender of the season.
CR7 > VvD#Ronaldo https://t.co/ZNM67YAvYK
