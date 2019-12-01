Menu

Video: “Better than Van Dijk” – Cristiano Ronaldo trolled by loads of fans after bizarre moment in Juventus match

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best in the world and one of the greatest ever to play the beautiful game.

However, as he’s shown in this bizarre moment in the video clip below, even the best can have an off-day from time to time…

Watch as Ronaldo’s positioning and poaching instincts are not at their usual high standards as he simply stands in the way of a Paulo Dybala shot that looked like it was heading in.

As a result, the Portugal international is now being trolled by a number of fans on Twitter as they praise his great defending, with some even joking he’s better than Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk!

