‘Sack Ole for starting him’ – These Man United fans react to lineup vs Aston Villa

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made just one change to the Manchester United team that scraped a draw against Sheffield United last weekend

The Red Devils have reverted to an apparent 4-3-3 formation after experimenting with a three at the back system last week.

Playmaker Juan Mata comes into the team for Phil Jones.

United will be hosting 16th placed Aston Villa this afternoon, Dean Smith will be keen to inspire a massive result from his side after being handed a new contract by the Midlands outfit this week.

The Red Devils are currently 11th in the Premier League table, the Manchester outfit need a consistent run of from if they are to mount a serious challenge for a top four spot this season.

United’s best chance of a victory this afternoon is enacting their frightening counter-attacking style perfectly against the Villains.

Is United’s defence good enough to soak up the pressure and hit Villa on the break though?