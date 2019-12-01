Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with the agent of Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal over a potential January transfer.

The Chile international has not played much for Barca this season and is growing frustrated with his situation, according to FC Inter News, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

The report explains that Man Utd and Inter Milan seem to be the main teams in the running for Vidal’s signature, and that he could move for around £13million this winter, with the Premier League giants already contacting his agent Fernando Felicevich about a possible deal.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for Vidal’s signature, but it’s suggested in the report that he could be keen on a reunion with his former manager Antonio Conte at Inter.

United, however, will surely be hoping they can persuade the 32-year-old to choose a move to Old Trafford instead, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer badly in need of more quality in that defensive midfield position.

Despite Vidal looking somewhat past his best, he still looks like he could be an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, who have been well below par for MUFC for some time now.

Vidal has plenty of experience in a number of top leagues, having won four Serie A titles, three Bundesliga titles and one La Liga title, among other domestic honours.

Even if only a short-term fix at United, Vidal could be a bargain signing for the reported fee of £13m and give Solskjaer a much-needed lift in the second half of the season.