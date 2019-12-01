Video: Aubameyang’s tidy finish to make it 2-2 to Arsenal vs Norwich

Pierre-Emerick showed off his natural goalscoring instinct to drew Arsenal level for the second time in this afternoon’s clash against Norwich City.
Superstar playmaker Mesut Ozil whipped a dangerous corner into the box, after Shkodran Mustafi’s effort was blocked – Aubameyang cleaned up by getting to the rebound first and firing the ball into the back of the net.
Aubameyang also equalised for the Gunners earlier in the game with a controversial penalty.
Check out the Gabon star’s second goal of the afternoon below:
Aubameyang is now behind only Leicester talisman Jamie Vardy in the Premier League’s scoring charts with 10 goals so far this season.