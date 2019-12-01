Right on the brink of halftime, Norwich City starlet Todd Cantwell fired the Canaries back into the lead against Arsenal at Carrow Road.

Calum Chambers was punished for not getting back into position in time as Norwich played the ball into the completely unmarked Onel Hernandez.

The Cuban attacker burst forward before cutting the ball back to Cantwell on the edge of the box. The 21-year-old took a touch before curling the ball into the bottom corner with a lovely finish.

The youngster dusted off some silky dance moves after his excellent goal.

Check out the England Under-21s star’s goal below:

Cantwell is quickly establishing himself as one of the top young talents in the Premier League with his fine performances this season.