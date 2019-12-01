In the 10th minute of today’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Aston Villa, Jack Grealish produced a moment of magic to fire his boyhood club into the lead.

The attacker effortlessly glided past Victor Lindelof on the left-wing before curling the ball into the top corner.

David de Gea was left stunned by the ace’s brilliant effort, the Spaniard had absolutely no chance of stopping this.

Check out the attacking midfielder’s superb strike below:

The pressure will be heaped on to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if the Red Devils lose to the Villains today.

The Manchester outfit still look miles away from returning to their former glory, despite the massive amount of money that’s been spent on transfers in recent years.