Video: Jose Mourinho pays tribute to Manchester United youngster as he makes debut after cancer battle

Manchester United’s defeat away to Astana is unlikely to go down in history for many reasons, but it was a huge moment for Max Taylor as he made his competitive senior debut for the club.

He wasn’t the only one to make his debut in the game, but his story is a real inspiration to a lot of people. This clip shows Jose Mourinho paying tribute to his former player after he came back from cancer to play football again:

Jose Mourinho gets emotional as he praises Manchester United cancer survivor Max Taylor pic.twitter.com/dEdeV2Qh1w — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) December 1, 2019

It’s one of those stories that transcends the sport. It might seem cliche when Mourinho talks about how he’s already won the biggest match in his career, but it’s true.

It can sometimes seem crass when this type of story makes it into the news, but it can also serve as serious inspiration for those going through a similar situation. Whether Taylor goes on to have a good career is almost irrelevant, he’s already had a huge impact on so many people connected with Man United.