In the 63rd minute of today’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Aston Villa, midfielder Fred whipped a dangerous cross into the box.

Aston Villa striker and Fred’s fellow countryman, Wesley, attempted to head the ball clear but his effort actually looped the ball towards the back post where Victor Lindelof reacted quickly to head the ball into the back of the net.

The goal will give Lindelof a massive boost to his confidence, especially considering that the Red Devils have looked shaky at the back recently.

Check out the Swede’s goal below:

Victor Lindelof puts Man Utd ahead for the first time tonight! But it didn't stay that way for long…#OptusSport #PL #MUNAVL pic.twitter.com/5LzLqI2OWm — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 1, 2019

Great header.