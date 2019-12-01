Video: Norwich star freezes in clash with Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac

Norwich City star Kenny McLean seemed to anger Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac in this afternoon’s 2-2 draw at Carrow Road.

Kolasinac certainly didn’t take too kindly to McLean’s challenge, as he charged into the ace before appearing to shout into the Norwich star’s face.

Shkodran Mustafi intervened and prevented the situation from escalating.

Take a look at the pair’s clash below:

Are you kidding me?

Don't you know who I am?

I eat big knives! #kolasinac pic.twitter.com/977NItvxGz — Neilby_Gooner 70 ? (@Neilby70) December 1, 2019

Whatever may be said of Kolasinac’s ability on the pitch, he’s certainly the last Premier League player that anyone would want to face in a fight.

The Bosnian star shocked the football world when he fought off knife-wielding robbers to defend teammate Mesut Ozil before the season started.

Take a look at Kolasinac not shying away from danger here.

McLean’s decision to stay quiet when confronted by Kolasinac was probably the right one.