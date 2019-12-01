Video: Pukki scores for Norwich after ‘shocking’ Arsenal defending

In the 20th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Norwich and Arsenal, the Canaries punished the Gunners after breaking on the counter-attack.

Scottish star Kenny McLean played a pinpoint pass into talisman Teemu Pukki and the Finnish striker charged towards Arsenal’s goal before seeing a shot from the edge of the box deflected into the back of the net.

Arsenal’s defence stood off the forward, despite him being the only Norwich player in a threatening position. Pukki was given enough time and space to have a shot on goal and the Gunners were punished.

Take a look at Norwich’s opener below:

Here’s how some Arsenal supporters reacted to the defending leading up to the goal:

Shocking defense — EGA (@ElGrandeAFC) December 1, 2019

Why does luiz always go all the way back like literally we cant catch them with a offside trap when he does that — kool (@dontcareboutub) December 1, 2019

?? our players are awful — Ben Kalcher (@benkalcher) December 1, 2019

What do you expect with Mustafi and Luiz in defence? — Richard Webster (@rw_83) December 1, 2019

OH YEAH IM AN ARSENAL DEFENDER LETS LET PUKKI SHOOT AND NOT TACKLE HIM — Joseph Petrassi (@JosephPetrassi) December 1, 2019

Arsenal had looked in control before this moment, Pukki’s strike is the first goal that the Gunners have conceded under club legend Freddie Ljungberg.