Video: Pukki scores for Norwich after ‘shocking’ Arsenal defending

Arsenal FC Norwich City FC
In the 20th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Norwich and Arsenal, the Canaries punished the Gunners after breaking on the counter-attack.

Scottish star Kenny McLean played a pinpoint pass into talisman Teemu Pukki and the Finnish striker charged towards Arsenal’s goal before seeing a shot from the edge of the box deflected into the back of the net.

Arsenal’s defence stood off the forward, despite him being the only Norwich player in a threatening position. Pukki was given enough time and space to have a shot on goal and the Gunners were punished.

Take a look at Norwich’s opener below:

Here’s how some Arsenal supporters reacted to the defending leading up to the goal:

Arsenal had looked in control before this moment, Pukki’s strike is the first goal that the Gunners have conceded under club legend Freddie Ljungberg.

