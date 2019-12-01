Video: Southampton’s Boufal ‘ends’ Watford star’s career with INSANE skill

Southampton ace Sofiane Boufal ‘ended’ the career of Watford full-back Kiko Femenia in the late stages of yesterday’s crucial clash between two relegation candidates.

In the 81st minute of the tie Boufal turned Femenia inside and out with a lovely drag back at first, this wasn’t enough for Boufal who effortlessly nutmegged the Spaniard just moments after.

Femenia was actually substituted after the embarrassing moment.

Take a look at the Moroccan’s unreal skill below:

Omg Boufal that is disgusting ? #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/3sBEIWt9Lc — P L A N K Y (@GeorgePlank) November 30, 2019

Here’s how some football fans reacted to the unreal moment:

oh for god sake, boufal just ended kiko femenia's career with those two flicks. https://t.co/esUfeoGT9G — Jimmyinho (@faiqnadzmi) December 1, 2019

that player got subbed off cos of that aswell ? — ? (@wwfcSammm) November 30, 2019

Finished those players careers lol — ErhanLFC (@ErdzLfc83) November 30, 2019

Sofiane… That man has a family you know??? @sosoboufal19 — Theo M-T (@BowenKnight_24) November 30, 2019

@sosoboufal19 .. the man has a family — P L A N K Y (@GeorgePlank) November 30, 2019

that should be illegal. — mr daish (@timdaish) December 1, 2019

The Man had no right, true filth ! — Robin Humphris (@Bodney69) November 30, 2019

After seeing the exceptional skill on display by Boufal, it’s hard not to consider the 26-year-old as one of the best dribblers in the league.