Video: Southampton's Boufal 'ends' Watford star's career with INSANE skill

Southampton FC Watford FC
Southampton ace Sofiane Boufal ‘ended’ the career of Watford full-back Kiko Femenia in the late stages of yesterday’s crucial clash between two relegation candidates.

In the 81st minute of the tie Boufal turned Femenia inside and out with a lovely drag back at first, this wasn’t enough for Boufal who effortlessly nutmegged the Spaniard just moments after.

Femenia was actually substituted after the embarrassing moment.

Take a look at the Moroccan’s unreal skill below:

Here’s how some football fans reacted to the unreal moment:

After seeing the exceptional skill on display by Boufal, it’s hard not to consider the 26-year-old as one of the best dribblers in the league.

