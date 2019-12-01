Menu

Video: VAR strikes twice to ensure Arsenal are gifted a way back into the game vs Norwich

Arsenal FC Norwich City FC
I think it’s safe to say that VAR is not going to be popular in Norwich after this. Arsenal were struggling and needed some help, so the system stepped in to assist.

First they were awarded a penalty when the ball struck the Norwich defenders hand. He was clearly being pushed by David Luiz before the contact so it was an exceptionally harsh call.

Then Arsenal were given a reprieve after Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s spot pick was saved by Tim Krul. Players from both sides had marginally strayed into the box, so VAR decided that the kick should be taken again:

This came minutes after Teemu Pukki had put Norwich in front, so it’s a massive help to Freddie Ljungberg and his team.

