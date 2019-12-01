Kleberson feels that Philippe Coutinho would be a fine addition to Manchester United’s squad.

Following a disappointing 2018/19 season with Barcelona, the Brazilian international joined Bayern Munich on loan this summer and has featured in 18 matches for the Bundesliga champions so far. Coutinho who is valued at €90 million according to Transfermarkt , has amassed three goals and five assists in 2019/20 so far.

SEE MORE: Graeme Souness makes same damning assessment of Arsenal and Manchester United

Kleberson feels that the 27-year-old will be a fine addition to Manchester United’s squad. As quoted by Manchester Evening News, the former Red Devils man said: “

Coutinho is surely the kind of creative midfielder the Red Devils need at the moment. He had a terrific spell at Liverpool so there’s every chance of him excelling at Manchester United provided he joins them.

The Red Devils will be hoping to secure all three points today when they face Aston Villa at Old Trafford. A win could see Manchester United climb in the Premier League table.