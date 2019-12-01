Chelsea and Manchester United look to have been given a potential transfer boost from Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson regarding the future of Wilfried Zaha.

The Eagles forward had a fine performance for his side this weekend as he scored in the 2-0 win over Burnley, and this comes amid ongoing transfer gossip surrounding the player and a potential move to a bigger club.

Zaha’s future at Palace looked in doubt over the summer, and he’s once again being linked as a target for top teams, with the Telegraph claiming he’s on Chelsea’s radar.

This makes sense for the Blues after the departure of Eden Hazard in the summer while they were under a transfer ban and unable to sign anyone to replace the Belgian, while ageing duo Willian and Pedro surely also need replacing soon.

Zaha has also been linked with a possible return to former club Manchester United by the Sun, who suggest he’d cost around £70million to prise away from Selhurst Park.

The Red Devils could do with an attacking signing like that after the unreliable form of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial this season, with Zaha surely an upgrade who could help fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side back into the top four.

The 27-year-old was praised by his manager Hodgson after the Burnley game, with the former England boss admitting it could be hard to keep hold of him if he carries on performing like this – something that could alert Chelsea and Man Utd.

“We’ve never wanted to lose him,” Hodgson was quoted by the Evening Standard.

“But, when you’re Crystal Palace, and I think Burnley would regard themselves in the same situation, when a player does exceptionally well and there’s lots of clubs after them and prepared to pay big money, it’s not always that easy to keep hold of them.

“We can’t say to Wilf, ‘You’ve got to stay with us because we’ll be Champions League next year’.

“I’m happy that it didn’t materialise, I think he’s done exceptionally well to get over that and accept it and make certain he’s once again doing his level best for this club.

“Who knows, there might come a time in the future where we’re confronted with that situation again.

“But, until that day arrives, I’ll carry on working with him, being happy to be working with him and happy that we’ve got a player of his ability to help us win football matches.”