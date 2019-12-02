Arsenal are being linked with a number of new managers following last week’s sacking of Unai Emery, and there’s been an intriguing update on the whole situation.

According to the latest from The Athletic, the Gunners are keen to prioritise moving for someone who’s available straight away, which suggests big names like Massimiliano Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino look to be serious contenders for the job.

The report goes on to explain, however, that former Juventus boss Allegri has major concerns about the Arsenal squad and seems in no rush to get back to work.

One imagines this could be an encouraging update when it comes to potentially sealing a controversial swoop for former Tottenham manager Pochettino, who only recently left Arsenal’s bitter north London rivals.

The Argentine shone in his time at Spurs, and The Athletic state he had his admirers at the Emirates Stadium back in 2018.

Now that he’s unattached, that could make this move realistic and that’s surely good news for AFC as there’s arguably no one else as ideally suited to the job who’s currently a realistic option.

It is a blow, however, that a big name like Allegri is clearly unconvinced by the quality of this Arsenal squad, which suggests other leading tacticians may also be put off by the prospect of accepting an offer from the north Londoners.