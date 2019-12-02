Arsenal legend Martin Keown has made some damning claims about player mentality at his old club and given a big challenge to caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg following his first game in charge against Norwich City.

The Gunners’ poor recent form continued as they could only draw 2-2 at Carrow Road, making it eight games in a row now without a win in all competitions for the north London giants.

Arsenal clearly face huge challenges and simply sacking Unai Emery may not be enough to see an immediate turnaround in form.

Speaking on Match of the Day afterwards, Keown made it clear he thinks there have long been big problems with the mentality of the players at the Emirates Stadium.

In a big challenge to his old team-mate Ljungberg, Keown said it’s now down to the Swedish coach to work on that mentality problem on the training ground.

“This is a mentality problem at the football club and there has been there for years, it has not just happened overnight,” Keown is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“That mentality has to change and it has to be done on the training pitch.

“Freddie has to be able to do it. He was a diligent player but has to become that as a coach.”

Arsenal fans will hope Ljungberg has it in him to make some kind of impact in that department, though he is inexperienced at this high level of coaching so it looks a big ask for him to undo so many years of bad work.

This will most likely be the main job for the next full time manager, though it’s currently unclear who that will be or when they will come in.