Inter Milan are reportedly considering a January transfer window swoop for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It’s been a difficult season for the Gunners, but Aubameyang has been perhaps the only real positive in this side with a superb run of form in front of goal.

The Gabon international is undoubtedly one the finest finishers in the world on his day, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, as translated by the Daily Star, Inter boss Antonio Conte is a fan.

Aubameyang could do well to escape the Emirates Stadium for a bigger club, with Inter able to offer Champions League football this season and seemingly a genuine shot at winning Serie A.

There seems little doubt Aubameyang could score plenty of goals in Conte’s side, who could surely provide him with a better platform on which to shine than he currently has at Arsenal.

Still, the report stresses that selling the former Borussia Dortmund man in January looks a tad unlikely.

Arsenal will need to do all they can to hold on to Aubameyang if they are to have any hope of reviving their season and breaking into the top four, with an exit like this sure to absolutely devastating to the second half of their campaign.