Arsenal have reportedly made tentative enquiries about a potential move for Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

However, it seems the Foxes boss is not currently keen on leaving his job at the King Power Stadium, according to a report from The Athletic.

Rodgers could be ideal for Arsenal’s needs at the moment, but it looks like they could struggle to persuade him to join the Gunners, which gives a pretty damning idea of how far this once-great club has fallen.

The Athletic also link AFC with some big names in Massimiliano Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino, both of whom are currently available, with the latter recently sacked by Tottenham while the former left Juventus at the end of last season.

Rodgers, however, arguably looks a better fit at Arsenal due to the playing style he’s adopted at every club he’s been with in recent years.

The Northern Irish tactician is doing tremendous work with Leicester at the moment, with the club once again punching above their weight as they sit second in the Premier League table.

It’s easy to see how Rodgers could see Arsenal as a step down at the moment, even if the north Londoners are historically the far bigger team.

All in all, the sacking of Unai Emery does not look to have made the immediate future look any brighter at the Emirates Stadium.