Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to snub tonight’s Ballon d’Or ceremony, it has emerged.

This seems bizarre for a player who is surely in the running to win the prize, even if it does seem likely now that it will either be Lionel Messi or Virgil van Dijk.

Still, it’s not because he can’t stand the sight of someone else winning the award that he won’t be attending – at least, not officially.

According to Sport, the Juventus forward has double booked himself and is going to be at another event in Paris.

Ronaldo is apparently set to go to the Gran Gala of Calcio, where he will be named MVP for last season in Serie A and could be up for other prizes as well.

It remains to be seen who’s actually going to lift the Ballon d’Or, but the Portugal international looks unlikely to win this honour for the sixth time.

Leaked results seemingly show Messi has just pipped Liverpool defender Van Dijk to the award, with Ronaldo all the way down in fourth – pretty disappointing for someone of his high standards.