Ed Woodward ‘likes’ top boss tipped to replace Solskjaer at Man United

Journalist Duncan Castles has revealed on this week’s edition of the Transfer Window Podcast that Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward ‘likes’ Mauricio Pochettino.

Castles adds that Woodward had even worked on the prospect of bringing the South American to the club earlier in the season.

The Independent recently named Pochettino as a potential successor to the Norwegian at Old Trafford, the pressure is mounting on the Red Devils legend after a poor start to the season.

Here’s what Castles had to say on United’s chances of appointing Pochettino:

“We know that Ed Woodward likes Pochettino and has done work earlier this season on the prospect of Pochettino coming to the club.”

“The question I think is whether Pochettino is ready to do that now, the guidance from people around him has been that he’d prefer to take a sabbatical and wait until the summer.”

“Also whether he’s prepared to go for the Manchester United job over other opportunities that will inevitably present themselves over the coming months and over the summer.”

“He’s now regarded as a premium managerial candidate and top clubs will want to take him, so eventually an opportunity at a club that has less problems than United will come his way.”

Castles’ initial thoughts that Pochettino would be keen on taking some time away from football were dismissed by the man himself when he told Fox Sports Argentina (quotes obtained by Sky Sports) that he’s ‘open’ to a return to management soon.

Should United decide to relieve Solskjaer’s of his duties, there’s no doubting that Pochettino is one of those few ‘premium’ managerial candidates that would be available to the Manchester outfit.

Would Pochettino have a better chance of returning the Red Devils to their former glory than club legend Solskjaer?