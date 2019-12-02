According to the Mirror’s transfer news live via Calciomercato, Roma are set to make a January bid to sign Elseid Hysaj from fellow Italian giants Napoli.

Calciomercato claim that Roma’s primary goal for the January transfer window is to strengthen in the right-back position given the injury troubles to Leonardo Spinazzola and the long-term setback to on-loan Chelsea ace Davide Zappacosta.

Former Newcastle ace Davide Santon has featured at right-back for Paulo Fonseca’s side, but it’s clear that the Italian outfit need another quality option to bolster their squad.

Roma are hoping to negotiate a cut-price move for Albania international Hysaj considering that his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021.

Napoli’s chances of selling the defender for an amount that they consider as fair could realistically be limited to negotiating a sale in the January or next summer’s transfer window.

According to The Sun, Chelsea failed with a £43m bid for the 25-year-old last year.

The Blues could also do with strengthening at right-back soon as Cesar Azpilicueta is coming to the end of his career and Reece James has only just started to establish himself in the first-team.