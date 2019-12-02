Manchester United have been told they could do with signing Aston Villa star Jack Grealish after his superb performance at Old Trafford this weekend.

The 24-year-old scored a delightful goal and ran Man Utd’s defence ragged throughout the game, which ended in a 2-2 draw – a very decent result for Villa.

Grealish has previously been linked with the Red Devils by ESPN, and if he was trying to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this weekend, he couldn’t really have done a better job.

The fine performance of the stylish attacker earned him big praise from pundit Garth Crooks, who put him in his Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport.

It remains to be seen if United will definitely follow up on their previously reported interest, but Crooks believes the fans at Old Trafford deserve to watch a player like that on their own side given the prices they pay to watch this current crop of struggling stars.

He said: “After the attention paid to Jack Grealish by Manchester United, I think he is entitled to danger money! I can’t remember when a team have inflicted so many tackles on a single player. I suppose Grealish should take that as a compliment.

“The Aston Villa captain scored a wonderful goal, had a fabulous game at Old Trafford and is precisely the sort of player United need to bolster their prospects.

“United fans are having to watch too many ordinary players while they are being asked to pay Champions League prices.”