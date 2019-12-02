Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is a huge talent, and if you weren’t convinced already then maybe you will be now.

Just watch below as the Portuguese wonderkid makes Gerard Pique, one of the finest defenders of his generation, look like a Sunday League player.

Felix’s skill is superb as he brutally nutmegs Pique, pretty much sending the Spaniard into an early retirement.

Still, Barcelona had the last laugh thanks to this brilliant late Lionel Messi goal.